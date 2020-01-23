Las Cruces man arrested after repeatedly stalking his own mother and violating protection order

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is accused of stalking his own mother and repeatedly violating terms of a protection order, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Ruben A. Rincon, 27, has been charged with one count of aggravated stalking. The charge is a third-degree felony.

According to investigators, Rincon’s mother obtained an order of protection on March 19, 2019. The order forbids Rincon of having any contact with his mother.

Officials said that Rincon violated terms of the order twice in April 2019 and was charged with aggravated stalking on April 15. He has since violated terms of the order three additional times since mid-November.

Rincon was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 21, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.