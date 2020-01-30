Las Cruces man arrested after allegedly abducting woman outside her work then assaulting her

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a Las Cruces woman has now been arrested, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Jay Daniel Andras, 23, has been charged with first-degree felony counts of kidnapping and criminal sexual penetration. He’s also charged with a second-degree felony count of armed robbery, authorities said.

According to investigators, the alleged assault took place on the night of Jan. 28.

Investigators said a 24-year-old woman was working at a business on the 600 block of East Amador Avenue.

During the evening, she told investigators that she noticed a man, later identified as Andras, sitting in front of the building.

Authorities said, sometime late Tuesday night, the woman exited the building to dispose of trash in a dumpster. While the woman was outside, a knife-wielding Andras approached the woman and allegedly threatened to harm her if she did not give him the keys to her car.

The woman told investigators that she pleaded with Andras not to take her car which resulted in more verbal threats to harm to kill her if she did not comply, police said.

According to LCPD, Andras forced the woman into her car and drove to a secluded area in northwest Las Cruces. There, Andras allegedly forced the woman to undress before he sexually assaulted her.

Police said after the assault, Andras drove the car to a Circle K store located at 2680 W. Pichacho Ave. When he exited the vehicle, the woman got behind the wheel and drove to her home where she called 911 about midnight.

Police found Andras’ clothing and wallet inside the woman’s vehicle. His wallet contained an identification card, authorities said.

Officers later located Andras at the Circle K store where he was taken into custody.

Andras was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.