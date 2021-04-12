Las Cruces man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The incident took place early Monday morning at around 1:40 a.m. on April 12 at the 800 block of Alamo Street.

Upon arrival, dispatchers discovered the homeowner’s bedroom wall was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. In a release, officers say no injuries were reported.

After conducting an investigation, the victim told police that she saw 41-year-old Ignacio Rivera who is her ex-boyfriend, at a convenience store Sunday afternoon and they exchanged words.

Police later learned that the woman’s bedroom appeared to be purposely targeted in the shooting.

According to the release, police found shoe prints in the alley behind the home that matched what Rivera was wearing when questioned.

Rivera’s current girlfriend was also questioned by police, and she indicated that Rivera was not home at the time of the shooting and he was not responding to her messages.

While police were at his home conducting the investigation, Rivera walked up to the house and was detained by police, a release said.

The release also reveals that Rivera has previously been convicted of a felony.

Rivera was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

As of right now, Rivera is facing a fourth-degree felony. However, additional charges may be possible as the investigation remains ongoing.