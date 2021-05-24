Las Cruces man accused of sexually assaulting relative multiple times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting his relative multiple times.

Manuel Olivas, 55, allegedly assaulted the girl when she was around five years old, police say.

Law enforcement learned of the allegations in February and determined the crime happened around eight years ago when the victim would visit his house.

The victim told police she did not report Olivas sooner because he threatened to harm her mother if she spoke about the alleged abuse.

