Las Cruces man accused of sexually abusing 7, 10, and 12-year-old children

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man suspected of sexually assaulting three children is behind bars after being arrested Thursday evening by Las Cruces Police.

Piero R. Buenrostro, 45, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. All three counts are third-degree felonies.

Las Cruces Police investigators were alerted to the case when a 7-year-old girl alerted her teacher that her mother’s boyfriend, Buenrostro, inappropriately touched her.

New Mexico Children Youth Family Department investigators interviewed all three children living at the 7-year-old’s home and learned that a 10-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy also reported being touched inappropriately by Buenrostro at some point while he lived with them. They each allegedly admitted to witnessing the 7-year-old be abused by him.

In the case of the 12-year-old boy, he stated that Buenrostro touched his privates inappropriately as recently as a month before the 7-year-old girl reported her alleged abuse to teachers. The 10-year-old girl told authorities she’d also been touched by Buenrostro, but the abuse had reportedly ended when she turned 8.

The children’s mother also disclosed to investigators that she had previous knowledge of the allegations against Buenrostro, but thought the children were safe because she “never left them alone with him” according to court documents.

The children have been removed from the home and are now being cared for by another relative. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Buenrostro was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.