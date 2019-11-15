Las Cruces man accused of killing wife for fear she would leave him

Juan Lopez-Banos is accused of stabbing his wife to death. Couresty: Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is accused of stabbing his wife to death because he feared she was going to leave him.

Juan Lopez-Banos, 44, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Saturday death of 41-year-old Amberly Busby Lopez.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, on the evening of Nov. 9, officers were dispatched to the couple’s home on Posada Court. Police entered the home and found the woman dead on the floor and Lopez-Banos on a nearby sofa with a kitchen knife in his chest.

He was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigators said hours before the alleged murder, Lopez-Banos sent a text message to a relative indicating his wife Amberly was going to leave him. Hours later, Lopez-Banos called the same relative and said he stabbed his wife to death and was going to turn the knife on himself.

An LCPD investigator interviewed Lopez-Banos at the hospital where he acknowledged stabbing Amberly multiple times before attempting to commit suicide.

Lopez-Banos is currently being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.