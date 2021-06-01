Las Cruces man accused of killing girlfriend’s 5-month-old baby indicted

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A man accused of child abuse resulting in death and intentional child abuse was indicted by a Doña Ana County grand jury.

Israel Ramirez, 23, was arrested in May in connection to the death of a 5-month-old baby. He was released on a $25,000 secured bond on May 11.

This week’s indictment is the formal accusation of felony offenses based upon a finding of probable cause. A grand jury’s role is to determine whether there is in fact probable cuase for criminal charges.

A trial date is yet to be determined.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.