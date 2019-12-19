Las Cruces man accused of intentionally starting fire on roof of Papa John’s store

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested after he allegedly set a Papa John’s restaurant on fire.

Gilbert Florez, 45, has been charged with one count of arson.

The charge is a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, on Wednesday, (Dec. 18) an LCPD officer traveling on Solano Drive spotted flames on the roof of the Papa John’s store at 1701 S. Solano Drive. The officer contacted emergency workers to alert Las Cruces fire and then evacuated the restaurant.

Authorities said that officers later spotted a man, who was later identified as Florez, on the roof of the Papa John’s.

Officers gave commands for Florez to come down and he was taken into custody, police said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to contain it to the roof.

Officials said there was visible damage to the store’s HVAC system and a pair of two-by-fours that had been set on fire.

Investigators later determined Florez intentionally set the fire and arrested him.

He was taken into the Doña Ana County Detention Center.