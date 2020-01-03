Las Cruces man accused of distributing child pornography

Cheyenne Downing was arrested on Thursday on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested on charges of Sexual Exploitation of Children, the Las Cruces Police Department said on Thursday.

Cheyenne Downing, 29, was taken into custody at a home on the 5000 block of Calle Del Ranchero on Jan. 2.

According to LCPD, the investigation began when an agent with the New Mexico Attorney General’s office discovered that someone at the address was distributing child pornography on a peer to peer file sharing program.

Las Cruces police and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the work, which confirmed that child pornography had been distributed from the location by Cheyenne Dowing, detectives said.

The Las Cruces police SWAT team assisted in Thursday’s search warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing,