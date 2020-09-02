Las Cruces man accused of attempting to entice minor into sex

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) -The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that 23-year-old Robert Jasso from Las Cruces appeared in federal court on August 25 for a detention hearing on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor child, attempted production of child pornography, and attempted solicitation of child pornography. Jasso will remain in custody pending trial which has not yet been scheduled.

A federal criminal complaint states that on July 18, Jasso is accused of using the social networking app Skout to contact what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. According to the complaint, Jasso then tried to persuade the individual he thought was a minor to recruit another minor to engage in sexual activity with the two of them.

Jasso allegedly requested the individual he thought was minor send him sexually explicit photos. The complaint goes on to say that after additional conversations, on August 14, Jasso then traveled to a location near Sonoma Elementary School in Dona Ana County where he expected to meet two 13-year-old girls to engage in sexual activity and was arrested.

If convicted, Jasso faces five to 20 years for attempted solicitation of child pornography, 15 to 30 years for attempted production of child pornography, and 10 years to life for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor child. The FBI investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Matilda McCarthy Villalobos is prosecuting the case.

