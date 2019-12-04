Las Cruces makes travel destination list for top solo female travelers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces has made it onto Expedia’s ‘Top 11 Solo Female Travel Destinations in the U.S.’ list.

The City of Crosses was listed as number seven for solo female travelers to check out.

The list was put together for the intention of introducing places for women who want to explore places that celebrate and recognize women for their contributions to society.

The article states that Las Cruces has a commitment to recognizing women in combat and that it is one of two U.S. places with a memorial dedicated to female veterans.

Expedia named the ‘Women’s Veterans Memorial’ as one of the best places for solo female travelers to see. The monument is located at ‘Veterans Memorial Park’ and showcases six life-size bronze statues of women in uniform.

The article also recommends female travelers visit ‘The Women’s Pioneer Park.’ The Women’s Improvement Association dedicated the 2.1-acre park to the city in 1942. The park is located in the Mesilla area of Las Cruces. It features a gazebo in the center and a playground.

To read the full list click here.