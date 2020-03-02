Las Cruces investigating massive vandalism spree caught on video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating what they call a massive weekend vandalism spree, which damaged several properties and vehicles over a large area in central Las Cruces.

It happened on the morning of Feb. 29 when Las Cruces police were alerted about damage to the City Parks and Recreation facility located on the 1500 block of East Hadley Avenue.

According to a release, several other properties and vehicles were spray-painted and damaged.

The vandalism spree is believed to have been committed late Friday evening into Saturday morning, and damage estimates are expected to be in the thousands of dollars, a release said.

Surveillance cameras captured video of what appears to be two individuals who are believed to be responsible for the damage. Police have identified at least one of the suspects and are continuing their investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Las Cruces Police asks anyone who was a victim of this vandalism spree and has yet to report the damage, to file a report by calling Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795.