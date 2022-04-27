LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces High School Jazz Band will perform at The Game Sports Bar & Grill as part of a fundraiser for McBride fire victims.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, with all the proceeds going to individuals and families affected by the ongoing Ruidoso wildfires.





The LCHS Band was fortunate enough to have the community rally around them in their time of need after our band truck was stolen. After hearing about the devastation from the wildfires in Ruidoso, the band wanted to take this opportunity to give back. We want to thank Marci Dickerson, owner of The Game, for this awesome partnership. Ty Frederick, LCHS Band Director

The Game Sports Bar & Grill will donate 10% of the proceeds of the evening directly to this cause on the Las Cruces High School Jazz Band’s behalf.

No tickets or RSVP required; please come and support our students and the victims of the Ruidoso wildfires.

What: Jazz Band Benefit Concert

Jazz Band Benefit Concert Location: The Game, 2605 S Espina St., Las Cruces, NM

The Game, 2605 S Espina St., Las Cruces, NM Time: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Date: April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022 Who: Everyone – come one, come all!

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.