LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces High School Jazz Band will perform at The Game Sports Bar & Grill as part of a fundraiser for McBride fire victims.
The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, with all the proceeds going to individuals and families affected by the ongoing Ruidoso wildfires.
The Game Sports Bar & Grill will donate 10% of the proceeds of the evening directly to this cause on the Las Cruces High School Jazz Band’s behalf.
No tickets or RSVP required; please come and support our students and the victims of the Ruidoso wildfires.
- What: Jazz Band Benefit Concert
- Location: The Game, 2605 S Espina St., Las Cruces, NM
- Time: 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Date: April 30, 2022
- Who: Everyone – come one, come all!
