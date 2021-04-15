Las Cruces high school switching to remote learning after “secret prom”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Public Schools district says Mayfield High School will switch to remote learning for the next ten days while administrators investigate allegations of a “secret prom” over the weekend.

Remote learning for students begins on Friday and ends on April 26, according to LCPS administrators. District officials were notified of the event on Wednesday due to a complaint filed with the Governor’s office alleging the event happened last Saturday involving potentially hundreds of students from the school.

A news release about the alleged prom says it was not sanctioned by the school and happened after school hours.

“The complaint suggested students engaged in behavior that potentially threatened the health and safety of the student population,” the news release said.

School district officials say the state administrative code gives the school district to discipline students for “out-of-school” conduct that has a direct impact on the general safety and welfare of their students and faculty.

“Irresponsible out-of-school activities have a tremendous impact on our health status in Doña Ana County,” said interim superintendent Ralph Ramos. “We have worked tirelessly to stay in compliance with public health orders to get our students back in the classroom. We’ve advocated for vaccinations, efforts for increased COVID-19 testing, and anything else that essentially gets our county to green. Violating the order against mass gatherings is a disappointing disruption to those efforts.”