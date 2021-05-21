Las Cruces High School cheerleading squad wins sixth state championship

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — After facing a serious injury a week before the New Mexico Activities Association State Spirit Championships, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs cheerleading team didn’t flinch.

Their attitude was anything is paw-sible as the team had to change both routines the night before competing on New Mexico’s biggest stage.

The Bulldawgs captured the New Mexico 5A co-ed cheerleading state championship overcoming a great deal of adversity.

“The feeling is phenomenal, this has been such a rough year especially for these seniors,” said Las Cruces High School Head Coach Erika Carranza.

In 2020, the team worked for seven months to prepare for the NMAA State Spirit Championships, then two weeks before the competition. That’s when COVID-19 hit and the tournament was shut down.

In 2021, the Bulldawgs had to have tryouts virtually, team practices over Zoom and no in-person interaction. The team went nearly a year without seeing one another.

The group held practices with highly restricted rules that could have hindered the spirits of the five-time state champions.

“Honestly it was felt amazing, it was already a blessing to be able to go,” said LCHS cheerleading captain Cassandra Perea.

Despite the pandemic, the pack stayed composed, focused and used their newfound ability to cope with challenges to persevere.

