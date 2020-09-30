Las Cruces firefighters respond to fire at chile processing plant, 2nd time this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters responded on Wednesday to a fire at the Olam Spices and Vegetables processing plant, making it the second time LCFD has responded to a fire at the plant this week.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Olam plant at 1650 W. Amador Ave.

Witnesses saw a large plume of black smoke and flames coming from a large chile processing hopper located on the outside of the main building. The plant was evacuated, and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained within the processing machinery. The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage estimates are unknown.

Firefighters responded to the same plant around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They extinguished a fire that originated in a large commercial roaster in another section of the building. The fire spread to a ventilation unit but was contained to those two areas.

Fire investigators believe residual matter, likely on a conveyor belt, may have contributed to Monday’s fire. 

No injuries were reported in either incident.

