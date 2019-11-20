Las Cruces family escapes home after an overnight fire

by: KTSM Staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) is investigating how a house in North Las Cruces, caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called out to a home on the 1100 block of Wingate Road around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

According to LCFD, the fire was coming out of the home’s attic.

LCFD said crews were able to cut ventilation holes in the roof and extinguish the flames within a short time.

Everyone inside the house was able to self-evacuate and there were no reports of anyone being injured, according to officials.

The home sustained smoke and water damage, LCFD said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

