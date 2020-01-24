Las Cruces Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information on man involved in burglary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police need your help in finding the man who broke into a sushi restaurant in Las Cruces and walked away with several electronics.

It happened on Nov. 30 at the “Sushi Freak” restaurant on Telshor Blvd.

Police said the man broke into the restaurant and stole a laptop and several tablets.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect as he walked through the restaurant. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces police immediately at (575) 526-0795.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps police identify the man suspected

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided online at NMCrimeStoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.