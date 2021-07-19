Las Cruces City Council approves vaccination verification rules for attending meetings

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces City Council returned to City Hall on Monday after spending a little more than a year conducting meetings virtually.

Monday’s meeting introduced new rules for visitors looking to listen-in on the City Council’s discussions. Members of the public going to meetings will need to keep six-feet distance from others and wear a mask unless they have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The rules come as the City Council unanimously gave an OK to Mayor Ken Miyagishima’s order last week implementing a requirement for individuals to prove they’ve been vaccinated or wear a mask during meetings. The measure comes as public officials grow concerned about rising COVID-19 positive cases and the spread of the so-called Delta variant throughout the country.

Miyagishima says he recalled seeing a demonstration of when an individual sneezes and seeing how far droplets fall afterward. The demonstration showed how masks can reduce the transmission of those droplets, Miyagishima added.

“Nothing is 100 percent but I have to tell you something, that changed me,” he said. “It convinced me, that, although not 100 percent, masks work. But 99.9 percent, especially if you wear two of them.”

