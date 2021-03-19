Las Cruces boy writes school project about LCPD K-9 officer and canine partner

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A 10-year old Las Cruces boy was assigned a school project to write about his favorite person.

Rogelio Daniel Ramirez a student at MacArthur Elementary School met LCPD K-9 Officer Juan Gomez and his canine partner, Joker back in July 2020 when the two surprised Ramirez for his birthday after the celebration was disrupted because of the pandemic.

Rogelio’s mother decided to share his school assignment he wrote in February 2021 about Gomez and Joker with LCPD.

“Please let your officers know that during those tough moments they must remember there are still people who care about them and respect them,” Isabel Rameriz, Rogelio’s mother told LCPD.

You can read the boy’s full essay below.

“My favorite person outside of my family is a K9 police officer named Juan Gomez. I met officer Gomez on my birthday when him and his K9 partner Joker visited me at home. Him and Joker work every day to keep our city safe. Being a police officer is not an easy job and requires so much courage. Officer Gomez has helped train Joker to be a great K9 police officer. They go everywhere together. I really like how much loyalty officer Gomez has for his fellow police officers. He is always there when his help is needed. I think he is awesome because he risks his life every day for the safety of others. And he still has time to teach Joker cool tricks. Joker is a very nice pup but don’t be fooled if you are a bad guy he will sniff you right out. Joker is very protective of his partner. I think it is really awesome that these partners work together and still go home together. They are more like family. Maybe one day I will be a K9 police officer.”

K-9 Officer Gomez and his canine partner Joker have been partners since 2015. Gomez is a Las Cruces native and a 16 year veteran with LCPD and has been working with the K-9 unit for 12 years.