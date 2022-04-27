The opening reception for Art Rocks El Paso, a high school student exhibition will take place May 13, from 5 - 8 p.m.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Las Artistas Art & Fine Crafts Show will host a “two-for-one” art event showcasing work of up-and-coming artists and also the work of locally renowned artists.

Las Artistas is inviting the community to attend an eventful weekend happening on May 13-15, 2022 at the International Museum of Art.

The opening reception for Art Rocks El Paso, a high school student exhibition will take place May 13, from 5 – 8 p.m. Students from high schools across the region will be showcasing their artwork for a chance to win for awards and prizes including gift cards from the art center.

The 1st place winner and their high school art class will also have an opportunity to exhibit and sell their art at the annual Las Artistas Art and Fine Craft show taking place in the Fall.

The reception will begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. and will include a live performance by El Paso Pro Musica. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting the International Museum of Art and the Las Artistas scholarship program.

Las Artistas will also be hosting the Spring Pop-Up happening Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This event will feature the works of 20 local artists including Candy Mayer, Terrance Flores and Krystyna Robbins.

Along with that, this year the organization has partnered with El Paso artist Christin Apodaca to create limited edition Las Artistas 2022 merchandise. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase these items at the pop-up event.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.