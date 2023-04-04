EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A large brush fire is happening in Desert Haven, Texas, an unincorporated community east of El Paso in Hudspeth County.

The fire has been reported near State Highway 62-180 between mile makers 54 to 65 and is reported to be moving quickly, according to the Texas Rescue Patrol’s Facebook page. That is out near the Border Patrol Station.

According to the post, the fire is on both sides of the highway and that portion of the highway is closed in both directions. Multiple fire agencies have responded, including Montana Vista and Horizon fire.

No injuries reported at this time.

Structures may be in the path of the fire and people may need to evacuate, according to the post.