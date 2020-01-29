Lane restrictions set for parts of Cotton Street in Central El Paso as crews replace a water line

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crews with El Paso Water will replace 1,225 feet of water line and 980 feet of wastewater line on N. Cotton St. between Atlanta and Denver Avenue. This means there will be temporary lane restrictions for drivers traveling in the area.

El Paso Water said traffic on N. Cotton St. is currently reduced to one lane each way and according to officials with the water company, it will be reduced to just one northbound lane during phase 2.

Officials also said street parking is restricted, but that access still remains open to homes and businesses. Temporary fill will cover open trenches until permanent street repairs are made, officials said.

According to EPWU, the work is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2020.