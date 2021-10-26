Landfill, Citizen Collection Stations closing at 2 p.n. due to high winds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Environmental Services Department (ESD) have announced that they will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill and its five Citizen Collection Stations early today to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds.

The landfill and the five Citizen Collection Stations, or drop-off sites, will close at 2 p.m. as a precaution to ensure ESD customers’ and employees’ safety.

Weather permitting the landfill and the Citizen Collection Stations will resume normal operating hours tomorrow.

ESD encourages residents to take extra precaution when rolling out their trash and recycling bins to and from the curb. On windy days trash and recycling bins can be tipped over and blown onto streets or sidewalks, contributing to windblown trash and creating obstructions for pedestrians and motorists. Environmental Services Department

ESD official offered the following tips on trash and recycling collection for windy days:

Recyclables are lighter than trash. If your blue bin is less than half full wait until your next scheduled pick to put out your bin to prevent loose recyclables from becoming windblown trash.

Bring It In! Once your bins have been emptied bring them in to reduce the chances of your bins being blown over, creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and motorists.

Hold on to that lid. Be sure to place one hand on the lid when rolling in your emptied bins. Injuries may occur if the wind blows the lid open.

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/ESD or call (915) 212-6000

