La Union Maze reopens pumpkin patch, other activities closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — La Union Maze will reopen this season after an order from New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week allowed pumpkin patches to resume a favorite fall activity.

The pumpkin patch will open Friday and will be open for visits until Nov. 1.

Visitors will have to buy their ticket online and reserve a time slot because the pumpkin patch will only allow a limited amount of people at a time.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask and socially distance at all times.

Karoline Sondgeroth, manager of La Union Maze, told KTSM 9 News that they were not able to reopen the corn maze this year along with other activities, but the staff was committed to giving visitors the best experience possible.

“A lot of emotions I guess you could say, you know, as we try to navigate,” explained Sondgeroth, adding that they are still happy to be reopening, even with changes. “All of this is all new to us. This is the first time in 21 years that we weren’t able to open.”

She said they also added a curbside pick-up and delivery of pumpkins for those who feel more comfortable with no-contact service.

The pick-up orders have to be a minimum of $30 and for delivery a minimum of $50. She said orders of $100 or more get free delivery through all El Paso County and surrounding areas in New Mexico.

They will also put up a pumpkin site where you will be able to choose one of the already picked pumpkins.

“In order for you to come prepared we encourage long sleeves, comfortable shoes, tennis shoes or boots — it can be muddy at times. Definitely some mosquito repellent, a hat, sunscreen, some water,” advised Sondgeroth.