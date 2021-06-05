La Perla rooftop bar brings history and modern entertainment together

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s been some time since famed actress Elizabeth Taylor spent her days atop one of El Paso’s most iconic buildings.

The crown suite perched on the 17th floor of the Plaza Hotel was once a place where Taylor called home during her marriage to Nicky Hilton (Paris and Nicky’s great-uncle) in the early 1950s. The space provided a nearly 360-view of the El Paso skyline at the time.

Photo by Aaron Montes/KTSM 9 News.

Now, it is home to La Perla, a rooftop bar and entertainment spot, decorated in gold trim, marble and designer furniture, bringing a sense of high-class atmosphere to guests. With unique eats and beverages, customers are treated to delicious food and drink along with a skyline view of the city.

The restaurant’s seafood-driven entrees include a caviar tea sandwich, marinated crab claws and more. Executive Chef Andres Padilla and Chef Chaz Lindsay created the menu, while Pastry Chef Marisol Puentes’ desserts are a sweet way to top off any dinner.

The bar is inspired by La Peregrina, a world-famous pearl passed from the Spanish monarchy to Napoleon Bonaparte’s brother, which was later encase in a necklace worn by Taylor.

“We really used her as our inspiration, so you’ll see that glamour, that glitz throughout the menu, throughout the décor,” said Sabrina Guerrero, director of sales and marketing at the Plaza Hotel. “And, we wanted everyone in El Paso to have a night where they can enjoy being royalty and spoiled like Elizabeth Taylor would have been.”

Photo by Aaron Montes/KTSM 9 News.

La Perla offers several lounging areas where guests can enjoy their beverage or snacks while gazing upon the El Paso skyline. There are terraces that provide a scenic seating area for guests to enjoy their evenings.

The rooftop bar is available to guests at the hotel, but individuals interested in experiencing the venue without staying at the building must make reservations.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.