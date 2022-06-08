EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For former and future Jefferson High School students the campus as they remember it will look a whole lot different in the fall 2022-’23 school year.

The main building of Jefferson High School will be torn down in the near future to make way for a new 3-story building, and Wednesday morning alumni took a final stroll through the storied building.

The El Paso Independent School District bond towards Jefferson High School will go towards:

New 3-story building

New weight-room building

Site work, bus loops, new parking

Field events (shotput, discus, & long jump)

Auxiliary Gym minor renovation

Softball Field

New baseball field

The budget is $36.6 Million. Students will start the 2022-2023 school year in the new campus and the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the community will be in the fall.

On Wednesday, alumni, parents, students, and community members showed up, mostly those who grew up in and around Jefferson High School, to take a last walk-through.

It’s something new for the students, for the community. It’s time for them to make their memories in that building and so we can cherish ours. Memories here will always be in our minds. The building might be coming down but the memories won’t. Marcos Alvarado, PTA President

