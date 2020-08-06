KTSM welcomes newest anchor J Russell

KTSM welcomes its newest anchor, J Russell, who will be co-anchoring the morning and noon broadcasts with anchor Susy Castillo. You can catch Russell starting Monday.

Hailing from the Valley of the Sun, Russell is familiar with the hot temps and desert landscapes that are synonymous with El Paso. “The best part of El Paso reminds me of home — it’s not even a culture shock; it looks the same as Phoenix, so I just love it our here,” he said.

He’s a self-proclaimed movie buff and food, and is looking forward to hiking the Franklins. But his real love is to “bust a dance move.”

Previously a lifestyle and entertainment reporter in Phoenix, Russell will continue in that vein for KTSM. Russell says he enjoys finding unique and fun destinations, and is looking forward to discovering hiddens gems in the Borderland.

Russell started his career as a multimedia journalist for Nexstar Media Group in Midland. He then became sports reporter and weekend anchor before being named founding sports director for the Midland station. He was a sports anchor in Beaumont before moving on as a multimedia journalist in Phoenix. Russell was an in-arena host and field reporter for the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, and was sports host for USA Today’s Sports Media Group. Russell is a graduate of Arizona State University’s broadcast journalism program.

And, for those wondering, his name really is just “J.” He was named after basketball legend Julius Erving, known as Dr. J.