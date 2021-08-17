KTSM Goes Wild: Wild Encounters program sends message on climate change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wild Encounters is a new program at the El Paso Zoo that gives visitors an opportunity to meet some special animals from their collection and learn about different subjects.

Heather Rivera, education specialist at the zoo, said that the Wild Encounters program is a great way for visitors to meet several of their ambassador animal collections, which they bring out on stage.

“We also talk about how climate change has just really changed the weather patterns on the planet and that is really the main focus of the show,” Rivera said.

The entertaining program follows a storyline in which Rivera explains to the audience how a freak thunderstorm hit the zoo and their animal collection was mystically sent all over the planet.

“This is our crate for creature relocation,” Rivera said, showing a pseudo teleportation device that they use as a prop to bring them to any place on Earth to retrieve the animals and bring them back to the zoo.

Rivera said they also often talk about responsible pet ownership.

“We want people to understand that you need to do your homework when you take in a pet,” she said, adding that plenty of care is required as a pet owner.

You can check available dates and times for Wild Encounters on El Paso Zoo’s website at elpasozoo.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.