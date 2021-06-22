KTSM GOES WILD: Mexican Wolf Puppies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Host Susy Castillo talks with Anthony Stenger, a zoo keeper at the El Paso Zoo about newborn Mexican Wolves.

The six pups were born at the El Paso Zoo at the end of April and four have been taken into a cross fostering program by the U.S. Wildlife agency. They are sent into nature or with packs so they may be raised out in the wild.

“This is the first time we have actually done this,” Stenger said. “This is the first birth of Mexican Gray Wolves here at the El Paso Zoo.”

Stenger says packs found in Arizona and New Mexico are monitored by federal agencies and pups are paired with packs that gave birth within a 7 to 14 day period.

There are now seven Mexican Wolves in the zoo, all but one are males, he added.

