KTSM 9 News Anchor Andrea Chacon named top on-air personality in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM 9 News Anchor Andrea Chacon was named this year’s best on-air personality in El Paso Inc.’s Best of El Paso 2020 awards.

Chacon, who has only been with the station for about a year and who has been anchoring and doing weather for a few months, is already making a big impression on KTSM’s audiences. She was previously on KTSM’s web desk, producing digital content.

“In my short time with KTSM, I have been able to learn how to anchor, forecast weather, produce, edit, and run our digital platforms,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Fun fact: Chacon is also the reigning Miss El Paso County. In the same Instagram post, she credits her experience in pageants as a stepping stone to her current success.

