Update: Man charged with evading arrest after allegedly stealing a Krispy Kreme truck

El Paso, TX (KTSM) –Police released the list of charges for 23-year-old Carlos Emmanuel Andrade after a four-hour spree which led to a pursuit that ended with his arrest.

Initially, police officers responded to a call regarding a beer run at the Circle K store at 4210 N. Mesa in West El Paso. Shortly after the call, police received a report of the same suspect stealing a Krispy Kreme truck.

Andrade was eventually taken into custody at 6099 Montana after resisting arrest. According to police, the 23-year-old crashed into a house along with cars in the Pebble Hills area, even hitting a pedestrian in Central El Paso. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

A police affidavit says Andrade stop on Montana avenue at a hotel. When police approached him telling him to get on the ground, he allegedly said a curse word and took a fighting a stance.

“The defendant then shortly turned around and ran behind the van,” where the police were, the affidavit states. “The defendant along with both officers fell to the ground. the defendant then attempted to get away from the officers by attempting to strike the officers.”

The document goes on to say Andrade allegedly tucked in his arms beneath his body preventing the police from placing his hands behind his back.

Police documents also state Andrade had allegedly struck a vehicle with the Krispy Kreme Truck causing $500 in damages during the pursuit.

The charges listed below:

Evading or detention in a motor vehicle Bond: $20,000

Accident involving damage to a vehicle Bond: $2,000

Duty on striking fixture Bond: $5,000

Accident involving injury Bond: $100,000

Resisting arrest Bond: $5,000

Andrade was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. This investigation continues to be ongoing.

Earlier: An alleged drunk driver stole a Krispy Kreme truck in West El Paso early Wednesday morning and continued on a crime spree that ended in far East El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Emmanuel Andrade was arrested Wednesday morning. Authorities said that a few minutes past midnight, on Wednesday, a possible intoxicated driver in a Krispy Kream truck had collided with another driver and had fled the scene near S. Darrington and Rudi Kuefner.

An additional call to the El Paso Police Department was received from the 700 block of N. Fabens Road in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in a Krispy Kream truck that had burglarized a 7-11 convenience store. That specific 7-11 was closed at the time and the truck was used to break in.

The vehicle eventually left the scene and proceeded northbound on N. Fabens. Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle near I-10 Westbound and at the Eastlake on-ramp and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop. Deputies were able to take Andrade into custody on Wednesday.

