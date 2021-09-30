Kraft Hockeyville win brings Stanley Cup, NHL teams to El Paso

Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes set to take to the ice Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Hockey League Stanley Cup paid a visit to the Sun City, put on display for hockey fans to see for themselves.

After El Paso Rhinos fans and hockey fans worldwide voted El Paso the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2020, the Sun City is getting ready for the NHL exhibition game hosted in town on Sunday.

Celebrations started Thursday with a display of the Stanley Cup for the Rhinos to take pictures with in the afternoon.

Fans are also invited to view the Cup Thursday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso.

In a free, family-friendly event, celebrations include food trucks, fans can take pictures with the Stanley Cup, NHL Alumni, and El Paso Rhinos players while enjoying music from local bands.

As part of the prize of winning Kraft Hockeyville, El Paso will host an NHL preseason game for the first time on Sunday.

The Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes will face off at 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Events Center.

