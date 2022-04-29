EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday, the first-ever “Kites in the Sky” celebration in memory of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter John Herrera was held.

Herrera, who was killed in the line of duty three years ago during a traffic stop, was well-known for his love and support for children across San Elizario.

During his patrol, he saw kids who did not have a kite and took it upon himself to buy kites for them. To honor that inspired kindness, 400 kites were provided to the students of Alarcon Elementary School for the kids to enjoy.

Commissioner Iliana Holguin says this event is for San Elizario to remember the love he had for them.

“A lot of other children were just looking on hoping and wishing they had kites so he went to the store and bought tons and tons of kites and brought them back to the park so that every single child would have a kite that they could fly that day and that’s just who he was he loved children he loved his community.”

Herrera’s aunt, Paulina Hijar, was also in attendance for Kites in the Sky and is hopeful that the event turns into a new tradition for San Elizario to remember him after his tragic death in 2019

“Hopefully it will get bigger and bigger and were gonna need a bigger space. peter loved kids so the more kids i want to keep his memory going we should keep his memory going.”

Those who attended today say this is a wonderful way to honor his memory and remember how much he cared for the children of San Elizario.

Deputy Peter John Herrera

