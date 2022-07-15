EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former UTEP football player is revisiting El Paso to give back to the borderland community for a School Backpack Drive at a local restaurant.

The Retired Veteran, Head Chef and Owner at Kings BBQ tells KTSM, if you’re looking to donate school supplies you can go to Kings BBQ located at 4400 North Mesa St.

Kings BBQ and Southern Chicken is now accepting backpacks and school supplies from anyone, until Aug.10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. leading up to their upcoming event on Aug. 13.

The former UTEP and NFL defensive back Quintin Demps is lending a helping hand through his foundation.

“We’re gonna gather supplies, backpacks, pencils, crayons and all that kind of stuff from my foundation to give out to the kids in the community,” Demps said.

Felder Shackleford, owner and head chef at Kings BBQ and Southern Chicken partnered up with the Quintin Demps Foundation to put a smile on the faces of kids and their families.

“So it’s part of my foundation, J.R. at Kings BBQ wants to do something for the city. We partnered up to make a difference in the community. Give back something we want to do annually, part of my foundation, try to make a difference in El Paso.”

The School Backpack Drive came about when Kings BBQ partnered with a local radio station and that’s when they referred them to Demps’ Non-Profit Organization.

“Quintin came in one day on his off time, flew him from Chicago, and we talked, we fed him and we let him know what we are trying to do because as a restaurant a lot of people just see us for food but for us, it’s just not about the food, as I told people before,” Shackleford said.

All backpacks must be in good condition and every child who attends will receive a backpack with school supplies.

“For other kids that may not have that. I want to be that resource that we can give back but not just Kings BBQ giving back, we partnered with everybody that wants to be part and say hey let’s find a way to make lives better for children.”

Next door vendors within the Plaza, such as Simply Nutrition, beauty salons, and others will also be taking part in the block party event with free or discounted services. Shackleford says a local barber will also be there giving out free haircuts.

“You don’t have to worry about where the money is going to come from for that haircut. You walk into the barber, you give him that voucher and they’re going to treat your child just as if you were paying top dollar for that haircut.”

The block party event will begin at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug.13 with live music, bounce houses, pony rides plus, radio stations broadcasting live. Quintin Demps will also be at the block party event signing autographs.

For now you can come on by and start donating school supplies at Kings BBQ and Southern Chicken in West El Paso.

