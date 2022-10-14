EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a nationally-known Halloween retailer, the spooky season arrived early for the littlest patients at Providence Children’s Hospitial.

Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween has been bringing Halloween fun and parties to patients at Providence Children’s Hospital.

As they’ve done for the last 15 years, representatives from Spirit delivered Halloween fun and costumes to all patients and families. Patients dressed up, had their faces painted and then sat for a session of pumpkin painting and creating crafts.

Hospital officials share that, year after year, Spirit Halloween – through the Spirit of Children program – supports the Child Life Program at Providence Children’s Hospital to help make hospital stays less scary for patients.

“When you shop at Spirit Halloween, a portion of the proceeds go to support local programs,” PCH officials added.

Patients and families alike enjoyed the early arrival of Halloween, with smiles all around as the fun of the spook season filled the hallways and rooms at the hospital.

Photos courtesy Providence Children’s Hospital

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.