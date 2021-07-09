Khalid premiering new single for Virgin Galactic space launch

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Grammy-nominated singer Khalid will premiere a new single during Sunday’s space launch by Virgin Galactic’s “Unity 22” mission.

Crews and passengers aboard the spacecraft will be able to hear Khalid’s “New Normal,” on the way into space, according to the New York Daily News. Aboard the spacecraft will be two pilots, four mission specialists and billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Headphones 🎧. We heard there’s some new music on the way. 🚀 — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 9, 2021

Khalid is expected to do a special performance, where he will sing a few tracks including the new song, once the spaceship lands.

I’m going to Spaceport America with @VirginGalactic on 7/11 to premiere my single “New Normal” at the launch of #Unity22 with @RichardBranson. Watch it live on https://t.co/9UqwiMG8me. See you guys there 🚀 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) July 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Khalid posted a cryptic image on his Instagram page with a phone number originating from the El Paso area. Dialing the number allows listeners to hear a song. Before the call ends, the message leaves a prompt to volunteer for an event.

The post appears to coincide with a webpage that allows fans to sign up on an email list.

Virgin Galactic will livestream the spaceflight at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Viewers can visit VirginGalactic.com or go to the company’s social media pages to watch.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.