Khalid premiering new single for Virgin Galactic space launch

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:
khalid_1507824142751.JPG

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Grammy-nominated singer Khalid will premiere a new single during Sunday’s space launch by Virgin Galactic’s “Unity 22” mission.

Crews and passengers aboard the spacecraft will be able to hear Khalid’s “New Normal,” on the way into space, according to the New York Daily News. Aboard the spacecraft will be two pilots, four mission specialists and billionaire Sir Richard Branson.

Khalid is expected to do a special performance, where he will sing a few tracks including the new song, once the spaceship lands.

Earlier this week, Khalid posted a cryptic image on his Instagram page with a phone number originating from the El Paso area. Dialing the number allows listeners to hear a song. Before the call ends, the message leaves a prompt to volunteer for an event.

The post appears to coincide with a webpage that allows fans to sign up on an email list.

Virgin Galactic will livestream the spaceflight at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Viewers can visit VirginGalactic.com or go to the company’s social media pages to watch.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

What caused East El Paso road to cave in during recent rain

KTSM 9 Today Artist Spotlight: Pie Sisters

9 News Movie Reviews: Black Widow

54 firefighters respond to apartment complex fire in Northeast El Paso

Month of Unity and Healing

Child Tax Credit Cons

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link