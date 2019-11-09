Khalid nominated in several categories for 2019 American Music Awards

Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s hometown hero, Khalid, has been nominated for several awards for the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Some of the categories Khalid has been nominated for include, “Favorite Male Artist-Pop/Rock,” and “Favorite Male Artist-Soul/R&B.”

This isn’t Khalid’s first time being nominated for an American Music Award. In 2017, Khalid was nominated for “Favorite Soul/R&B song” for his hit tune “Location.”

The 47th Annual American Music Awards will be held Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

