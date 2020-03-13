Kendra Scott enhances safety measures amid Coronavirus

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kendra Scott sent out a release to its customers saying they have enhanced safety measures due to the Coronavirus.

Kendra Scott officials said they take pride in their clean and well-run stores and distribution center.

Employees have been trained with an even more robust daily disinfecting checklists, and have increased cleaning supplies based on the CDC’s recommended disinfectants.

The stores have also increased the frequency in which they clean during open hours and have added after hours for deep cleans.

“In addition, we have increased the accessibility of hand sanitizers for you and our employees to protect the safety of the community,” the release said.

