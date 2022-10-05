EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center was awarded a $238,480 grant through the Paso del Norte health foundation’s healthy living priority area that will go toward the Freshstart program which works with low-income and food insecure individuals.
The program helps individuals to become self-sufficient and establish healthy secure lives.
The Kelly center for hunger relief is a non-profit that assists El Pasoans in food insecurity. They offer a food pantry for emergency and supplemental food. Additionally, the Freshstart program allows El Pasoans to overcome food insecurity and helps build a self-sufficient lifestyle.
You can find more information by clicking on this link, KellyFresh.org.
