EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Kelly Center was awarded a $238,480 grant through the Paso del Norte health foundation’s healthy living priority area that will go toward the Freshstart program which works with low-income and food insecure individuals.

The program helps individuals to become self-sufficient and establish healthy secure lives.

“The Health Foundation’s continued support of FreshStart and the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief helps us continue to make a difference in our community.” Kelly’s executive director, Warren Goodell

The Kelly center for hunger relief is a non-profit that assists El Pasoans in food insecurity. They offer a food pantry for emergency and supplemental food. Additionally, the Freshstart program allows El Pasoans to overcome food insecurity and helps build a self-sufficient lifestyle.

You can find more information by clicking on this link, KellyFresh.org.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store