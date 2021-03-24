Kelly Center for Hunger Relief hosting drive-thru job fair, pet food distribution, and health fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Kelly Center for Hunger relief will be hosting a drive-thru job fair, health fair, and pet food distribution this Thursday.

According to a press release, these three community events will take place on March and April.

The first event will be the food distribution, held on March 25th starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Volunteers will enforce social distancing and will distribute 1 gallon size Ziploc bag of cat/dog food per vehicle.

According to event organizers, the pet food distribution was provided by generous donations made by the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Pan American Round Table, and community members.

The drive-thru job fair will take place on March 26th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to take their job resume and dress to impress.

The last even will be the health fair and it will take place on April 23rd from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will hand out health care and health good vouchers along with added information.

These events will take place at the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief located at 915 N. Florence St.

Masks and social distancing will be required for all employers, volunteers, and participants, a release said.