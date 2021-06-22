Jurassic Empire headed to El Paso and Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Life-like animatronic dinosaurs are ready to roar through Las Cruces and West El Paso over the next couple of weeks.

The colorful and detailed animatronic dinosaurs roar, move and appear to breathe as you pass by them in a drive-thru experience. This year, residents will be able to interact with 50 different looking dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and others.

Jurassic Empire, the name of the attraction that brings the dinosaurs, is making two stops in the region this summer.

The dinosaurs will be in Las Cruces between June 25 and 27. On Friday, the attraction will be open between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds. On Saturday and Sunday, the dinosaurs will be available between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Jurassic Empire will be in El Paso between July 1 and July 11 at the Sunland Park Mall. On July 1, 2, 8, and 9 the attraction will be open between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. On July 5, the dinosaurs will be active between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The other days, the event will continue between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For tickets visit the website.

