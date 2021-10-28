Junior League of El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Returning once again for the Holiday Season, the Junior League of El Paso’s “A Christmas Fair” is set to be unwrapped November 5 through the 7 in Downtown El Paso.

This theme for this year’s event – the fair’s 48th annual – is “The Sweetest Time of the Year” and features hundreds of vendors with thousands of El Pasoans turning out over the weekend to get a head start on Christmas.

For tickets for the events below, click here

November 4, 2021 | 6:00-9:00 pm Tickets $40.00 –

Kick start your holiday shopping with one of our one-night-only exclusive merchants. Enjoy a night of food, friends and shopping. As well as amazing auctions, raffles, and giveaways.

November 6 & 7, 2021 | 9:30 am-12:00 pm Tickets $40.00 (includes 1 parent and 1 child)Additional Child or Parent $15.00We’ll see you in the Confectionery for a sensory experience with your sweethearts! Let your sugar babies’ imaginations run wild as they explore the various Stations. From letters to Santa and special paintings to science experiment bottles, join in the fun!

Each Basket $40.00

Basket pick up November 1-3, 2021 Each basket makes an amazing gift for any child and includes a stuffed animal, a book, a cookie making kit and a virtual cookie decorating class. Choose from Mythical Creature, Unicorn, and Gingerbread/Snowman Baskets

November 9, 2021 | 5:00–10:00 pm Tickets: $150Join us for a fun filled night of food, fun, cooking, comedy, music, and mayhem. We’ll kickstart the evening at the Convention Center with a “Sweet” cocktail party and special auction full of exclusive items. At 7:00 pm, all guests of the cocktail party will walk over to the Plaza Theatre to enjoy Mr. Alton Brown’s culinary variety show, “Beyond the Eats.” The party will continue after the show back at the Convention Center for coffee, cake, and cocktails.

Story Time with Santa

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 12:30 pm & 3:30 pm Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 12:30 pm & 3:30 pm

Children will enjoy milk and cookies and a reading by Santa

Photos with Santa

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 10:00 am – 6:00pmSaturday, November 6, 2021 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

A CHRISTMAS FAIR TICKETS:

GENERAL ADMISSION: $10.00

MILITARY, SENIORS (60+), STUDENTS, CHILDREN (6-12): $9.00

CHILDREN 5 AND UNDER: FREE

SHOPPING HOURS:

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

For more information, visit the Christmas Fair website.

