EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Junior League of El Paso provided some relaxation relief to the frontline workers at University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC) through its “The Village at UMC.”

Organizer share that the ‘Village’ is a series of “Zones” providing activity outlets for some 500 staff members.

“The Village” is a project by the Junior League of El Paso, Inc. that delivers mobile respite and mental health resources throughout El Paso.

The event coincides with National Hospital Week, meant to bring awareness and resources specifically to healthcare workers.

The event was available to more than 500 staff members.

The “Zen Zone” was the official relaxation zone and included yoga sessions, chair massages, breathing & meditation sessions with essential oils, and a sound bath meditation.

Sound healing

Chair massage

Stretch zone

The “Fun Zone” housed food trucks, a DJ, a collaborative art project where healthcare workers created one cohesive piece of wood-panel art to be featured at UMC, men’s haircuts, games & giveaways, and a gift basket raffle.

Raffle drawings, games & giveaways

A “Grab and Go Zone” with food, chair massage and mental wellness information was assembled for staff members who were unable to leave their area for extended periods, like ICU employees. Music from the UTEP Center for Arts Entrepreneurship was also featured for everyone to enjoy. Mental health resources focusing on self-care were distributed along with stress reduction toys.

Bag toss

Dancing – “Anything for Selinas”

Haircuts

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.