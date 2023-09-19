EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Farm announced its partnership with Junior Achievement of El Paso, demonstrating its commitment to the local community by awarding a grant of $15,000 in support of the JA Inspire Hybrid program.

This partnership will provide essential financial support and significant volunteer engagement from State Farm associates.

“State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement of the Desert Southwest. Local volunteers engage with students through hands-on programs related to financial basics, entrepreneurship, and career exploration,” said Albert Cortez, Sales Leader at State Farm Insurance. “Our commitment to educating the community about financial literacy earned State Farm® its 15th bronze level U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award. The award resulted from State Farm associate volunteer efforts across the U.S. with Junior Achievement USA®.”

Media: Junior Achievement of El Paso

Media: Junior Achievement of El Paso

Media: Junior Achievement of El Paso

Media: Junior Achievement of El Paso

Junior Achievement of El Paso, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to empowering El Paso students with essential knowledge and skills for financial management, future planning, and wise academic, career, and economic decisions. Since its establishment in 1967, JA has positively impacted over 157,500 K-12th-grade students through age-appropriate programs led by passionate corporate and community volunteers.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Junior Achievement of El Paso successfully educated 11,260 students with a focus on fostering economic success. Through its programs, students gain practical skills and insights into financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career development, setting them on a path to financial independence and success.

For more information about Junior Achievement of El Paso and their programs, please visit their website at elpaso.ja.org. You can also stay updated on their activities by following them on Twitter, Instagram, and liking their Facebook page.