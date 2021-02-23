Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ must stay in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to remain behind bars on charges she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Thirty-one-year-old Emma Coronel Aispuro appeared by video conference Tuesday for an initial court appearance in Washington, D.C.

She is a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen and was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

At the hearing, a prosecutor alleged that Coronel “worked closely with the command-and-control structure” of the Sinaloa cartel and conspired to distribute large quantities of drugs that she knew would be smuggled into the U.S.

Her lawyer said he would consent to her temporary detention.