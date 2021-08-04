Juárez violence continues as couple and woman killed in isolated incidents

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) – Juárez authorities say a couple was killed on Wednesday in the Northern part of the city after they tried fleeing from gunshots.

Police say the couple was unsuccessful in running away from the gunfire and both were shot in the back. They did not survive, according to authorities.

In Downtown Juárez, a woman was found in an abandoned building. The woman was in her 20’s, police say.

Authorities claim she had visible signs of being assaulted and several men were arrested as part of the investigation into her death.

