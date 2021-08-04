Juárez violence continues as couple and woman killed in isolated incidents

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Juarez woman murders husband

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KTSM) – Juárez authorities say a couple was killed on Wednesday in the Northern part of the city after they tried fleeing from gunshots.

Police say the couple was unsuccessful in running away from the gunfire and both were shot in the back. They did not survive, according to authorities.

In Downtown Juárez, a woman was found in an abandoned building. The woman was in her 20’s, police say.

Authorities claim she had visible signs of being assaulted and several men were arrested as part of the investigation into her death.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Stray dogs in Duranguito

Back to School Safety Protocols

Professional hockey player and Airforce captain brothers fly fighter jet at Holloman Air Force Base

UTEP's Korir wins Olympic gold

Families of the 23 El Paso Walmart shooting victims have a new place to remember loved ones

First day at new Don Haskins PK-8

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link