Juárez Uber driver and passenger killed in crash

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – A Juárez Uber driver and a passenger were killed after a truck driving in the opposite direction struck their vehicle on Sunday.

Juárez authorities say the Durango truck veered into the Uber’s lane crashing into the Nissan vehicle they were traveling in along a South Juárez street.

The driver of the Durango was arrested and police allege he was under the influence of alcohol.

