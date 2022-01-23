Juarez shopping center catches fire early Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large portion of the Mercado de Abastos shopping center, located on the Aeronautica Street in South Juarez, caught fire around 3 AM this morning. There were no injuries reported.

The fire started on the food stand area of the shopping center. The fire department reported at least seven businesses part of the shopping center being effected by the damage. There is an investigation underway into what caused the fire.

This particular shopping center is a main supplier of fruits and vegetable of city business.