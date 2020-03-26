Juarez police patrolling streets, urge people to go home

Breaking News
JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM)–Juarez police units drove around patrolling the main plaza of Downtown Juarez, urging people walking the streets to go home on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after the State of Chihuahua shut down all non-essential businesses a day prior to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Using police unit intercoms, authorities asked pedestrians to return home. According to KTSM’s crew in Juarez, foot traffic in Downtown Juarez has reduced significantly since Tuesday.

Deputy Attorney General Jorge Nava Flores said the State of Chihuahua is enforcing penalties for people who are knowingly infected with COVID-19 and are still out and about it public. They could face jail time from six months to four years.

